Pieters the master in Prague once again

Thomas Pieters celebrates after winning the Czech Masters for a second time in his career.

Thomas Pieters became the first player to win the Czech Masters twice after securing a one-shot triumph in Prague on Sunday.

Having claimed the lead with an impressive third round of 66, the Belgian held his nerve at the top of the leaderboard to repeat his success at the same tournament four years ago.

Pieters carded four birdies on the front nine and produced some key par saves coming home to finish on 19 under, one stroke ahead of Adri Arnaus.

While it is a fourth European Tour title, this is his first since 2016, when he was victorious at the Made in Denmark on the way to earning a captain's pick for Darren Clarke's Ryder Cup squad that lost to the United States at Hazeltine.

"I'm relieved. It's been a long time – it's been three years since I last won," Pieters told the European Tour website.

"It feels good to win again. I never doubted myself but it's just been a long road of not feeling that great with the golf swing. It feels good to get back on track again and get another win."

Spaniard Arnaus finished alone in second place after matching Pieters' 69, while 2018 champion Andrea Pavan signed for a 65 to earn a share of third place, joining Sam Horsfield on 16 under.

Midway leader Edoardo Molinari failed to mount a challenge, however, as the Italian carded a three-over 75 that included three bogeys after the turn.