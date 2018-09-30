Pivotal win over Tiger gives Rahm 'the best feeling'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 30 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Rahm celebrates his first Ryder Cup win

Jon Rahm said beating Tiger Woods to move Europe to the brink of Ryder Cup success was the best feeling of his life.

The Spaniard clinched a 2 and 1 win over American great Woods on Sunday to move Europe three points clear after a difficult day on which the United States threatened an incredible fightback.

And having ensured his team retained complete control, Rahm thought of late, great compatriot Seve Ballesteros and his grandfather as he reflected on an incredible moment.

"No, [it doesn't get any better,] to be honest," he told Sky Sports.

"I played really good all day and didn't make any putts. At 16, there was a short putt and I missed. I hit a couple of good ones at 14. It was only fitting to hit those two shots at the beginning of 17 and make that putt.

"There's a lot going on for me right now, to be honest: the memory of Seve, many people, my grandpa, who would have loved to be here right now. He passed away at the PGA and he was my biggest fan.

"Then to beat Tiger, one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest, on a Sunday for a pivotal point. I was aware of it. It's the best feeling of my life."

The first win of his #RyderCup career.



What a way to do it. @JonRahmPGA defeats Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/lZ4Y5V4E4s — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 30, 2018