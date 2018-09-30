Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pivotal win over Tiger gives Rahm 'the best feeling'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    30 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST
JonRahm - cropped
Jon Rahm celebrates his first Ryder Cup win

Jon Rahm said beating Tiger Woods to move Europe to the brink of Ryder Cup success was the best feeling of his life.

The Spaniard clinched a 2 and 1 win over American great Woods on Sunday to move Europe three points clear after a difficult day on which the United States threatened an incredible fightback.

And having ensured his team retained complete control, Rahm thought of late, great compatriot Seve Ballesteros and his grandfather as he reflected on an incredible moment.

"No, [it doesn't get any better,] to be honest," he told Sky Sports.

"I played really good all day and didn't make any putts. At 16, there was a short putt and I missed. I hit a couple of good ones at 14. It was only fitting to hit those two shots at the beginning of 17 and make that putt.

"There's a lot going on for me right now, to be honest: the memory of Seve, many people, my grandpa, who would have loved to be here right now. He passed away at the PGA and he was my biggest fan.

"Then to beat Tiger, one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest, on a Sunday for a pivotal point. I was aware of it. It's the best feeling of my life."

Omnisport
NEWS
McIlroy and Thomas to open Sunday singles, Rahm faces Tiger
RELATED STORY
Europe on brink of Ryder Cup glory as Tiger finishes 0-4
RELATED STORY
Exuberant Rahm expecting to be paired with calming influence
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods shares lead going into weekend at East Lake
RELATED STORY
European Ryder Cup diary: McIlroy & Rahm reveal WhatsApp...
RELATED STORY
Rahm better than I was at my first Ryder Cup, says McIlroy
RELATED STORY
Tiger frustrated after 0-3 start in Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Koepka holds off Tiger to win third major and second of 2018
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spectator hit on head, hospitalized at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Bjorn backs 'phenomenal' Rahm to continue trend of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us