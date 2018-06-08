Power leads crowded St Jude Classic as Johnson lurks

Seamus Power carded a five-under-par 65 to top the leaderboard at a crowded PGA Tour tournament in Memphis on Thursday.

Irishman Seamus Power claimed a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the St Jude Classic, where former world number Dustin Johnson was almost flawless.

Seeking his maiden Tour victory, Power – who tallied six birdies – birdied two of his last three holes to surge ahead of the huge conglomerate at four under.

There are 11 players tied for second position, including reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson at TPC Southwind.

Going right at it!@BKoepka gets it going early with a birdie. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/kCNvxBEmJD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 7, 2018

Koepka had six birdies and two bogeys to be within touching distance of Power through 18 holes.

The American birdied five of his first 12 holes, before suffering a late bogey.

Johnson recorded an opening-round 67 as he closed out the day two shots behind Power.

Ball on the edge of the water.



DJ in the water.



It always looked like birdie. #MustSeeMoments pic.twitter.com/nzc2ErEjJZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 7, 2018

The world number two provided a highlight after taking off one shoe and standing in the water before chipping in for birdie on the par-four 12th hole.

Johnson had five birdies to go with his double-bogey on Thursday.

Henrik Stenson and Charl Schwartzel led a contingent at two under – both looking to continue solid seasons with a win.