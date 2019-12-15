Presidents Cup 2019: American villain Reed happy to silence Melbourne crowd

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Dec 2019, 09:28 IST SHARE

USA golfer Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed was pleased to have silenced the Presidents Cup crowd with his first victory in Melbourne amid ongoing backlash.

Reed has endured a tumultuous time at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where fans have heckled the controversial United States golfer and his caddie clashed with a supporter.

Fans have made their feelings known after Reed was accused of cheating at last week's Hero World Challenge, while the PGA Tour suspended caddie Kessler Karain on Saturday after an altercation.

But 2018 Masters champion Reed finally had reason to celebrate after outclassing International golfer C.T. Pan 4 and 2 in Sunday's singles following three consecutive defeats.

Five birdies on the front nine.@PReedGolf makes the turn 4 UP for the #USTeam. pic.twitter.com/3VhNKAZVXr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2019

Reed, who posted eight birdies in a brilliant performance, said: "You make birdies, you don't hear much. The biggest thing today, which I felt like I didn't do early on this week, was we didn't get up in our matches. We didn't get up on top.

"When you're not up in your matches, the other team, the crowd will get more vocal. If you get up in your match, the crowd will be pretty quiet. I was able to do that and silence a couple."

"I think the biggest thing is just to continue grinding and not let the crowds or let people get in the way of what you're trying to do, and that's play golf," added Reed, who was 6up through seven against Pan.

"The past couple days were tough, and today still wasn't easy. I played some amazing golf, and even though I got up a lot early, C.T., the kind of golfer he is, he put the pressure right back on. He made clutch putt after clutch putt, and kept making birdies to keep the round interesting."