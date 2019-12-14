Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger won't play foursomes despite USA struggles

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has decided not to play Saturday's foursomes at the Presidents Cup despite the United States being in major trouble in Melbourne.

Woods was victorious on the opening two days at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, but opted to skip the morning four-ball contests on Saturday.

While expectations were the 15-time major champion would return in the afternoon for the foursomes, the playing captain left himself out even with the USA stunningly trailing the Internationals 9-5.

Dustin Johnson will return alongside Gary Woodland against Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

The pairing of Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, coming off a win earlier in the day, will play against Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman.

Im Sung-jae and Cameron Smith take on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, while the duo of Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An meet Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, beaten in all three of their matches so far, will miss the foursomes.

Saturday's foursomes matches (Internationals v the USA)

Adam Scott/Louis Oosthuizen v Gary Woodland/Dustin Johnson

Abraham Ancer/Marc Leishman v Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas

Im Sung-jae/Cameron Smith v Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Joaquin Niemann/Byeong Hun An v Tony Finau/Matt Kuchar