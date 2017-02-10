Professional Golf Tour of India enforces it's very own Anti - Doping Policy at the PGTI Players Championship - Noida Golf Course

Players on the PGTI will now be subject to International doping guidelines after the Anti-Doping policy came into effect at the 2017 opener.

With the start of the PGTI’s 11th season in 2017, the anti – doping policy, which has been in the works for a couple of years, came into effect at the PGTI Players Championship – Noida Golf Course. After the conclusion of the final round, the winner Honey Baisoya, the runner – up Shamim Khan and local lad Gaurav Pratap Singh were held back for dope testing by the PGTI’s Anti – Doping commission.

With regulations in place for most of the golf tours, the Indians playing abroad on the European tour and Asian Tour have already been subject to these procedures. The PGTI's objective of enforcing international anti-doping rules on its tour is to provide a level-playing field to all professionals and conform to global standards in this sphere.

As golf became part of the Olympic fold with the 2016 Games in Rio, the need for having an anti-doping structure on the PGTI tour became even more imperative. Also, with the PGTI being a member of the International Golf Federation and International Federation of PGA Tours, the decision to implement the policy with the start of the 2017 season will further add to the stature and credibility of the tour.

The PGTI thus took the initiative of introducing its members to the concept of doping over a year back. Players were educated about the Do’s and Dont’s of doping through a series of workshops and the distribution of exhaustive literature on the subject.

With the policy now in effect, players will undergo random dope tests at future events with one eye on maintaining the spirit of sport.

Uttam Singh Mundy, Director, PGTI, said, “As an internationally-recognized tour, the PGTI strives to match global standards in all spheres of the sport of golf. This includes the essential anti-doping mechanism which has today become an integral part of professional golf.”

“The adoption of international anti-doping rules and procedure by the PGTI will help create an ideal learning environment for Indian professionals with stress on ethics, fair play, honesty, sportsmanship and equal opportunity for athletes.”

The PGTI’s Anti – Doping Policy gives the following message to it’s players and associated parties alike:

PGTI is committed to maintaining the integrity of golf. The use of doping substances or dopingmethods is contrary to the spirit of fair competition. This Anti-Doping Policy is designed to deter theuse of Prohibited Substances and Prohibited Methods through education, information and, where appropriate, testing. It is a condition of entry to all Events organised by the PGTI that Players voluntarily accept the application to them of this Policy in its entirety and submit to Testing in accordance with its provisions, and to the jurisdiction of the disciplinary process set out in this Policy. In addition to any requirement which may be applicable under Rules of PGTI, this Anti-Doping Policy shall apply to and be adhered to by the PGTI, and each of its Players and Members. The PGTI Anti-Doping Policy shall apply to the Players, Player Support Personnel and other Persons, each of whom is deemed, as a condition of his/her membership, accreditation and/or participation in the activities of the PGTI, or/and have submitted to the authority of the PGTI to enforce its Anti-Doping Policy and to the jurisdiction of the hearing panels to hear and determine cases and appeals brought under this Anti-Doping Policy. This Anti-Doping Policy shall apply to all Doping Controls over which PGTI has jurisdiction.

