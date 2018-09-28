Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
'Proud' Bjorn aware there is still a long way to go

28 Sep 2018
European captain Thomas Bjorn

European captain Thomas Bjorn spoke of his pride but remained grounded after his team recorded a historic clean sweep of the foursomes to lead 5-3 after day one of the Ryder Cup.

After losing the first three fourball matches at Le Golf National, the hosts built on Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari's win over Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods by winning all four afternoon contests inside 16 holes.

Bjorn was understandably delighted, yet knows there is still plenty of hard work ahead if Europe are to regain the trophy they lost at Hazeltine two years ago.

Both skippers utilised their full squads on day one, with Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter all impressing for Europe after they were drafted in for the foursomes.

"We believe in them as a group. We are one team and we did it with all 12 today," Bjorn told Sky Sports.

"That was the plan through the whole week. It gives and takes, but those guys who sat out this morning, I'm proud of what they did.

"There's a long way to go in this, but we go home with a good taste in our mouths tonight."

Every United States pairing in the second session finished at least two over par, the visitors - who were swept in the foursomes for the first time - struggling badly on a challenging course layout amid a stiffening breeze.

Yet Bjorn warned: "This American team is very strong, so we wake up tomorrow and we fight again."

Garcia and Noren combined to thump Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4, the European duo storming into a remarkable 7up lead through nine holes.

The Spaniard earned a wildcard pick despite a disappointing 2018 season and Bjorn said: "I believe in Sergio. I've said all along, it's not only what he does on the golf course, it's what he is for the whole team.

"That's what you expect of him in this kind of event."

