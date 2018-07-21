Prowling Tiger Woods on Open charge as Spieth joins leaders

Tiger Woods at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods powered into the reckoning at Carnoustie and Jordan Spieth made a stunning start to take a joint-share of the lead as moving day lived up to its name during Saturday's third round at The Open.

With Justin Rose having set the early tone by carding a blemish-free 64 to get to four under, the later starters also began to profit from favourable conditions.

Woods reached the turn in 33 and then a glorious approach to the 10th left him with a tap-in birdie before a third straight gain at 11 meant he was five under.

Meanwhile, Spieth eagled the first hole to signal his intent, his drive at the par four having rolled to within 10 feet of the cup before another birdie at the fourth left him six under and tied with overnight leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, along with Kevin Chappell – who birdied his first three.

Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar were within one of the lead, having played four and two holes respectively.

Rory McIlroy (-4) has started his quest for a second Open, while Johnson and Kisner will shortly begin their rounds.