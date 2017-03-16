Pune all set to tee-off the ‘MercedesTrophy 2017- National Finals’

41 winners from 12 cities to fight it out at the National Finals of the MercedesTrophy 2017 Golf tournament.

by Press Release News 16 Mar 2017, 14:51 IST

The picturesque Oxford Golf Course is set host the MercedesTrophy 2017- National Finals

Pune, better known as ‘Oxford of the East’, is all set to host the National Finals of India’s longest ever running corporate golf tournament, the MercedesTrophy 2017. The one-day National Final will tee-off tomorrow at the picturesque Oxford Golf Course.

The event will see 41 winners from 12-city legs conducted all over India over the past 21/2 months, battle it out for one last time before three deserving winners make their way to the World Finals of the most sought after corporate amateur golf event, slated to be held in Stuttgart, Germany in September this year. The India tournament that began in Pune in January this year travelled through Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Jaipur and Greater Noida respectively.

The event so far has seen over 2500 golfers participating across the 12 cities. The MercedesTrophy is a global event organized by automobile giants Mercedes-Benz in order to allow their customers in particular, to participate and enjoy the sport of golf by combining class, entertainment and glamour with a desire for excellence- all traits that epitomizes the brand.

The format of play for the National Finals will be Individual Stableford against 3/4th handicap. Participants in the National Finals will be competing in the following three handicap categories:

1) Cat-A (1-12)

2) Cat-B (13-17)

3) Cat-C (18-22)

One winner from each of the above category will go to the World Final in Stuttgart.

This year’s global edition of the MercedesTrophy has seen participation from around 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Out of the many firsts that Mercedes-Benz offers through the MercedesTrophy, a key attraction is one winner getting the opportunity to travel to the British Open Championship, the world’s pre-eminent Golfing Major, and a chance to play at the historic Royal Birkdale Championship course a day after the Open Championship.

This year in order to introduce beginners to the game, MercedesTrophy India has partnered with the famous David Leadbetter Academy and has hosted instructors from the academy who have conducted special golf clinics in each of the 41 rounds of golf played so far in India.