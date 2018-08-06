Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Putnam claims maiden title at Barracuda Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    06 Aug 2018, 07:17 IST
AndrewPutnam-cropped
American golfer Andrew Putnam

American Andrew Putnam won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour trophy on Sunday.

Putnam topped the leaderboard by four points ahead of countryman Chad Campbell at the Modified Stableford scoring tournament.

The 29-year-old, who only had two Web.com Tour titles to his name prior to the event, picked up nine points in the final round to finish with 47 in Nevada.

With the victory in his 49th career start, Putnam not only received the silverware but $612,000 and a two-year exemption.

"I don’t know if you ever expect a win coming off a season on the Web.com Tour," he said. "You're just trying to keep your card.

"But I've been playing really good the last couple months and I felt I was one of the favourites coming into this tournament. I felt like if I played my game I had a chance."

John Oda (eight) and J.J. Spaun (eight) finished 10 points behind Putnam, while Ollie Schniederjans (10) was a point further back.

Omnisport
NEWS
