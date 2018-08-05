Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Putnam takes Nevada lead as Campbell equals points record

05 Aug 2018
Andrew Putnam has been a model of consistency this week and once again showed off his ability to work his way around the course by picking up 15 points to take the lead on 38 through day three at the Barracuda Championship.

Putnam has now picked up 32 points in total on back-to-back days as he earned the solo lead on Saturday, three points clear of Sam Saunders in second place.

Saunders is the lone player in the tournament to have tallied double-digit points in all three days in the Modified Stableford PGA Tour event, but no one has had a day quite like Chad Campbell.

For the man who was in the playoff for the Masters in 2009 with a propensity for posting low scores, Campbell showed off in Nevada on Saturday, earning 22 points and moving into third place on his own in the tournament.

The 22 points was seven better than any player on the course Saturday and five points clear of the best score for a round in the tournament. 

He tied the mark set by Kyle Reifers in the fourth round of the 2015 edition, with 22 points the most for a single round since the event switched to the Modified Stableford scoring system in 2012.

On a normal score card, Campbell shot a 10-under 62, which featured eight birdies and an eagle.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is in solo fourth with 30 points.

