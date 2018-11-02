PV Sindhu extends support to the Pro Volleyball league

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 02 Nov 2018, 17:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Rio Olympics silver medalist and current world No 2 badminton player PV Sindhu will be the brand ambassador of the inaugural edition of Pro Volleyball League along with legendary American spiker David Lee.

The inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball League will start in February 2019.

"I have grown up to stories of my parents playing volleyball and representing their teams and country at various events.. It is a very high-energy and spectator-friendly sport," said Sindhu.

"The Pro Volleyball League will be a much-needed shot in the arm for the sport and with the likes of David Lee coming on board it will be a great opportunity for all the players here to learn from their experience," Sindhu added.

Two-time Olympic medallist Lee has been a household name in the sport of Volleyball. He has played the sport professionally in over seven countries, and has won multiple championships. With a height of 6ft 8 inches, the Alpine-born player is well known for his blocking abilities.

"I think the league will help grow the sport in the country and improve the skill set of the players by leaps and bounds. I have played professional volleyball across the globe and I am really looking forward to a new challenge here in India," said Lee.

The Pro Volleyball league will also witness the participation of some of the top Indian players like Mohan Ukkrapandian , Ranjit Singh, Akhin Jas, Deepesh Sinha, Gurinder Singh and Prabhagarn to name a few.

Mohan, current captain of the Indian Volleyball Team, is one of the best setters in Asia and has been part of the Indian Team for almost a decade now.

"I would like to thank the organisers of Pro Volleyball League and the Volleyball Federation of India for setting up this professional league in India. This is going to be a great platform for all players to match footsteps with some top talents from across the globe," said Mohan