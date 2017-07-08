Rahm joins Im in Irish Open lead

Rising star Jon Rahm has already won on the PGA Tour in 2017 and is well placed to claim another victory at the European Tour's Irish Open.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 22:32 IST

Jon Rahm at the Irish Open

Jon Rahm moved into a share of the lead in only his second regular European Tour event as birdies continued to flow at the Irish Open on Saturday.

A winner on the PGA Tour in his rookie season, 22-year-old Spaniard Rahm has already risen to number 11 in the world and shot 67 in the third round at Portstewart Golf Club to move alongside Daniel Im at 17 under.

Im had shared the lead with Benjamin Hebert after rounds one and two, but the latter dropped a shot off the pace - going round in 69 as his playing partner completed a 68.

Hebert looked likely to be further behind heading into the final day, before he holed a lengthy putt to rescue a par four on the last and finish his round on a high.

The putt. The celebration.



We like it @BenHebertGolf pic.twitter.com/1jkxIQJ2z2 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 8, 2017

That kept him ahead of Hideto Tanihara, who is two off the lead following a 66, while Julien Quesne sits fifth on 14 under after carding the joint-best score of the penultimate round, an eight-under 64, and Justin Rose is among those four back with 18 holes to play.

After Quesne had set the clubhouse target, Im opened up a two-stroke advantage by turning in 33 - birdies at the first, fifth, sixth and eighth offsetting a sole bogey on the fourth.

The American picked up one further shot at the 14th, to reclaim a share of the lead after Rahm had charged ahead by birdieing the same hole for his fourth gain in succession.

Beautiful read. Excellent speed.



4 birdies in a row and @JonRahmpga now leads. pic.twitter.com/3uLAVzywcu — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 8, 2017

Im and Rahm each finished with four pars, meaning there will be nothing to separate the pair - who are separated by 531 places in the world rankings - when the final round begins.