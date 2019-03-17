×
Rahm storms into lead at Players Championship

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17 Mar 2019, 04:25 IST
AP Image

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jon Rahm felt like every shot would be good and most of them were as he posted an 8-under 64 on Saturday and built a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in The Players Championship.

Five shots behind going into the third round, Rahm shot 30 on the back nine at the TPC Sawgrass and surged into the lead when McIlroy and Fleetwood couldn't keep pace.

Rahm was at 15-under 201.

McIlroy opened bogey-bogey, settled down with four birdies but then hit a dry spell of pars down the stretch. Fleetwood took longer to recover from his double bogey on the opening hole and shot 32 on the back for a 70.

Tiger Woods made late birdies to salvage a 72 and was 12 shots behind.

Associated Press
NEWS
