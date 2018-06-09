Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rampant Korhonen five clear in Austria

Mikko Korhonen is closing in on his first European Tour win at Austria's Shot Clock Masters, moving five clear with one round remaining.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 21:50 IST
11
MikkoKorhonen - cropped
Shot Clock Masters leader Mikko Korhonen

Another superb round saw Mikko Korhonen surge clear at the Shot Clock Masters in Austria on Saturday.

Finn Korhonen remains bogey free heading into Sunday's final round of the European Tour event after he carded a four-under 68 to move to 13 under, five strokes clear of his nearest challenger.

The 37-year-old had led by just a shot after two rounds, but, impressing again on the front nine with three birdies, he soon pulled further out of sight.

Nearest rival Justin Walters failed to make up any ground, while veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez, in third, similarly settled for an even round.

Australia's Adam Bland was Saturday's big mover with a six-under 66 making up for a poor showing in the second round, joining Jimenez and six others six shots back.

Korhonen is now well placed to secure a first Tour win at Atzenbrugg's Diamond Country Club.

The nature of the event sees players penalised a stroke if they do not play their shot in the allotted time, with each individual allowed two time extensions per round, but the only sanctions came further down the leaderboard in the third round.

