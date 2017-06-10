Reavie shares lead at St. Jude Classic

Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz and Charl Schwartzel are a stroke clear atop the leaderboard.

by Omnisport News 10 Jun 2017, 05:55 IST

American golfer Chez Reavie

American Chez Reavie is in a three-way tie for the St. Jude Classic lead as Rickie Fowler missed the cut.

Reavie, Sebastian Munoz and Charl Schwartzel are a stroke clear atop the leaderboard, level at nine under through 36 holes on Friday.

Seeking his second PGA Tour win and first since 2008, Reavie was flawless as he set the pace with a second-round 65 at TPC Southwind.

Reavie did not drop a shot, with an eagle on the 16th hole, after birdies on the third, fourth and eighth.

An eagle for Chez Reavie gives him a two-shot lead at @fesjcmemphis. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/xkVLZBfMVW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 9, 2017

Colombian Munoz stayed in the lead thanks to a three-under-par 67, while Schwartzel improved from fifth position after posting a 66.

Overnight leader Stewart Cink dropped down to outright fourth following his two-under-par 66.

Ben Crane is seven under, while Matt Jones (69), Trey Mullinax (66), Retief Goosen (68), Matt Every (70) and Seamus Power (65) round out the top 10.

Former world number one Adam Scott rose 54 positions to a share of 11th at five under following his 64, with Phil Mickelson (64) a shot behind.

3️⃣4️⃣2️⃣.



Adam Scott's last drive of the day was the best at 18. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/UgeWl1NgTf

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 9, 2017

However, it was a day to forget for Fowler after the American failed to qualify for the weekend at four over.

World number nine Fowler battled as he carded a 74 in the opening round, and while there was a slight improvement via a 71, it was not enough.