Record seven Indian women reach Final stage of Q-School at LET Golf

7   //    11 Dec 2018, 17:46 IST

Marrakesh (Morocco), Dec 11 (PTI) A record number of seven Indian women will figure in the Final Stage of the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School this week.

Four Indian women, led by amateur Diksha Dagar, qualified for the final stage as the Pre-Qualifiers came to an end on Monday.

Dagar, a silver medallist at the 2017 Deaflympics, with a stellar record in amateur golf, finished Tied-third at 13-under, which included an brilliant eight-under 64 in the third round.

The next best Indian was Tvesa Malik, who has won four times this season on the domestic Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in India, was Tied-fifth at 10-under.

Rookie Astha Madan was T-22 and Saaniya Sharma making a comeback from injury grabbed the last spot at T-36th at three-over.

Earlier another rookie Ridhima Dilawari, who like Dagar, represented India at the 2018 Asian Games, also qualified for the Final Stage by finishing T-13 in the first Pre-Qualifier.

These five golfers -- Diksha, Tvesa, Astha Saaniya and Ridhima -- will join Vani Kapoor and Sharmila Nicollet, who got a direct entry into Final Stage.

India's leading star Aditi Ashok, who now plays mainly on the LPGA is also eligible for LET by virtue of being a multiple winner in 2016 and 2017.

The Qualifying School is held over two stages, pre-qualifying and final qualifying. Pre-Qualifying is held at a series of venues in Morocco and Cambodia. This is to be followed by the Final Stage in Marrakesh from December 16-20. A total of 116 players will play for 25 LET cards for 2019.

A player, unless they get entry into Final Stage, plays 162 holes (72 holes, 4 rounds in pre-qualifiers plus 90 holes, 5 rounds in Final stage) in order to get their card. The Top-25 get a full card.

The final Stage will be held over two courses and five rounds. Players will play two rounds each at Palm Golf Club and Amelkis Golf Club, Marrakesh. The fifth and final round will be held at Amelkis Golf Club

