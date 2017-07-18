Red-hot Rahm comfortable with high expectations

Asked about being viewed as a leading contender for The Open, Jon Rahm said: "I know why there's some confidence in me."

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 21:48 IST

Jon Rahm in action at Royal Birkdale

Jon Rahm is a name on many people's lips at Royal Birkdale this week and the in-form Spaniard is hopeful he can live up to high expectations in the 146th Open Championship.

Already a winner in his rookie PGA Tour season, Rahm provided further evidence of his rich potential earlier this month when he charged to victory by six strokes in the Irish Open at Portstewart.

The emphatic nature of that success and the fact it came on a links course means Rahm now finds himself among the favourites to lift the Claret Jug, despite the fact he has only made four previous appearances at major championships.

Addressing those high expectations, the big-hitting world number seven told a news conference: "It feels great to actually have the people support and helping me. I like to put that in a positive place.

"It still takes a little bit of adjusting to. This is my fifth major that I've ever played - and each one's been a very different feeling. At Oakmont [in the 2016 U.S. Open], I was an amateur, finished top 20. At The Open last year at Troon I was a pro for the first time, but my game wasn't there yet. And this year at the Masters I started great and I was already up in the rankings."

Rahm went on to miss the cut in this year's U.S. Open, but feels he has learned much from his underwhelming display at Erin Hills.

"When I got to the U.S. Open, I tried to control too much," he explained. "I tried to do too much. I tried to take care of too many things at the same time. And this game, when you try to control a lot of things, most of the time the course controls you, and that happened.

"From that experience you can always choose to not change anything and stay in the same path and probably fall on the same point again. Or, like I did, I talked to my team and made some work with my mental coach and feel like I came back stronger.

"I learned what I have to do now to manage my own mental strength and hopefully play good in future majors."

Rahm's subsequent Irish Open triumph certainly suggested his hard work had paid off.

A post shared by Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@jonrahm) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

"I can read the greens. I interpreted the wind properly. I'm hitting it properly to have my ball perform in the wind. So obviously I take a lot of positives from that week that I'm going to be able to apply this week," he added.

"I know why there's some confidence in me from people who think I'm going to play good this week. And I like to think if they have the faith in me, I should have faith in myself that I'm going to do it. So I try to feed positively off that."