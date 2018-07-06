Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Report: Mickelson says $10M match with Woods in the works

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Jul 2018, 22:22 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Golf.com is reporting that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are contemplating a $10 million winner-take-all exhibition match.

The report says Mickelson was hopeful the match would have taken place on July 3 in Las Vegas, except that negotiations with a television network and corporate support could not be worked out in time.

Mickelson says they are working on a different date.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, declined to comment on the report.

Woods was involved in made-for-TV exhibitions some 15 years ago. They evolved from singles matches with David Duval and Sergio Garcia to team matches, one of them a mixed team exhibition. Mickelson was part of just one of those matches.

Mickelson playfully hinted at such a match when he and Woods were in the same group at The Players Championship.

Mickelson, Woods fail to deliver in mega pairing at Players
RELATED STORY
Woods-Mickelson debate like 'comparing Cadillacs', says...
RELATED STORY
Woods, Mickelson and Fowler grouped together at Players...
RELATED STORY
Woods to play with No. 1 and 2 in the world at US Open
RELATED STORY
Elkington: Leishman can shine at Augusta with spotlight...
RELATED STORY
Mickelson aiming for fourth Masters title
RELATED STORY
Mickelson made statement over 'outrageous' conditions,...
RELATED STORY
Woods makes turn at even par at Players
RELATED STORY
U.S. Open 2018: Can Phil Mickelson finally prevail?
RELATED STORY
Woods grouped with Fleetwood and Leishman at Masters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us