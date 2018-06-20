Rested Lahiri returns to action at Traveler's Championships on PGA

Cromwell (US), Jun 20 (PTI) After watching the US Open from the sidelines, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to action this week as the PGA Tour comes to Cromwell for the Traveler's Championship.

The 30-year-old Lahiri, who is at his lowest ranking in more than four and a half years, is currently at 112th in the world.

Lahiri has brought his coach Vijay Divecha over to join him for a few weeks as the PGA season moves towards its second and crucial half. Lahiri will play three weeks in a row before crossing over to Europe for his first Major in 2018 at the Open Championships in Carnoustie.

I have put in some good work and got some rest and feel prepared for the final stretch of the season. So, I will play three weeks in a row in the US and then head for Europe, said Lahiri.

The latest stint with Vijay (Divecha) Sir was very productive. We worked on specific scoring areas that needed attention. It was primarily my approach play and was also working on a more efficient mental process. It is going to be interesting to see how I apply myself for the next few weeks.

Lahiri has been playing well in patches, but not scoring well enough or stringing together four good rounds. After two Top-10s at the start of the wraparound season the CIMB Classic and CJ Cup in Asia Lahiri has not quite found his form.

Lahiri plays his first two rounds with Tom Hoge and JJ Spaun and will tee off from the tenth on the first day late in the afternoon.

This week, Jordan Spieth, who had a forgettable US Open, will be looking to redeem himself as he defends the Traveler's title.

Eight of the top 15 golfer's in the world will be competing at TPC River Highlands for the Traveler's Championship trophy and jacket.

Last year Spieth ended the week with a terrific hole out from the bunker.

Brooks Koepka after winning the US Open last week will start as one of the favourites. Alongside Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy will be at Cromwell.

Considered one of the friendliest events on the PGA Tour, the Traveler's Championship was named 2017 Tournament of the Year and was awarded the most fan friendly event