Resurgent Tiger will win again, predict Player and Watson

Tiger Woods, 14-time major winner

Golfing greats Gary Player and Tom Watson have backed Tiger Woods to return to winning ways on the PGA Tour after his challenge at The Open.

Woods, a 14-time major winner, achieved his best finish at a major in five years as he came joint sixth at Carnoustie, having rediscovered his form following numerous back injuries.

The 42-year-old still has not triumphed on the Tour since 2013, but Player does not believe he is far away as he revels in the profile Woods brings to the sport.

"I was extremely pleased to see [him contending]. We need Tiger Woods to come back," Player told Omnisport. "Let's start with a golf tournament, just to see him win a golf tournament again.

"He brings out more people than anybody, he gets greater media, the public want to see him. We all need him to come out and win. I think he's going to.

"He was swinging at a time in his life, X amount of years ago, and it was the best you would ever wish to see a man swing. He was on his way to being number one in the world [of all time], but I really don't think he'll ever achieve that, because [Jack] Nicklaus' record will be better.

"Now he's swinging extremely well and he played so well. To be leading at one stage is encouraging and we all pray that he has great successes."

The fans’ support today, and all week, was amazing. Thanks for making my return to links golf something I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/Om5evUtWFS — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 22, 2018

And Watson similarly claims the sport would benefit from Woods reaching its summit once again.

"Without a doubt, the golfing world looks at Tiger Woods differently to any other player," he said. "When he's in contention, there's more interest, more viewership. It's great for the game of golf.

"If his body is in good shape and he continues to play the way he's playing right now, he'll win again, without a doubt."

Gary Player and Tom Watson were speaking at the 2018 Berenberg Gary Player Invitational at Wentworth.