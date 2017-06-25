Romero returns to spotlight with BMW International Open victory

Sergio Garcia was the most high-profile name in action in Munich, but had to settle for a share of second as Andres Romero claimed victory.

25 Jun 2017

Andres Romero during the final round of the BMW International Open

Andres Romero revived his career in style with a one-shot victory at the BMW International Open, as Richard Bland narrowly failed to force a play-off in Munich.

A former world number 21 and the PGA Tour rookie of the year in 2008, Romero has slumped to 837th in the rankings and played on a sponsor's invitation this week.

Yet the Argentinian is now set to enjoy a considerable rise after a final-round 65 – featuring seven birdies in the last 11 holes – saw him come out on top in a dramatic four-man battle for victory on Sunday.

Thomas Detry forged ahead early on, while Masters champion Sergio Garcia – the co-leader with Bland overnight – moved into pole position with five holes to play.

However, Romero's fabulous finish was enough to earn the clubhouse lead at 17 under and victory was his when Bland saw a makeable eagle putt at the last slide by from around 18 feet.

Garcia (69) could also have tied Romero with a three at the par-five finishing hole, but had to settle for a share of second with Detry (66) and Bland (69) after missing the green with his approach and failing to hole his subsequent chip.

Reigning champion Henrik Stenson, meanwhile, finished in a tie for 10th after a closing 69.

Romero began the final round three off the pace and parred his first seven holes, before a birdie on the eighth triggered a spectacular surge for a player whose last regular European Tour outing came five years ago.

Three gains in succession from the 13th lifted Romero into a four-way share of the lead.

Both Bland and Garcia then faltered before birdieing the last, while Romero found yet another birdie on 18 to secure glory.

Germany was also where Romero claimed his only previous European Tour title, at the 2007 Deutsche Bank Players Championship of Europe.