Romo set to compete for Web.com Tour card

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    28 Aug 2018, 21:20 IST
Tony Romo
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo

Four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo has entered the Web.com Tour Q-School qualifying tournament in a bid to obtain his tour card.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who currently works as an NFL on CBS analyst, entered as an amateur and currently carries a +0.4 handicap.

Romo will take his place in the field for an event which starts on Wednesday at Lantana Golf Club in Lantana, Texas.

The field size in Lantana is currently 68 players with no cut. Approximately 228 qualifying positions plus ties will be available for pre-qualifying contestants to advance to the first qualifying stage, scheduled for September 25-28.

It is not yet known how many players will advance from Romo's qualification event. The number of applicants advancing from each site will be on a pro rata basis, and such number will be announced during pre-qualifying after the final number of contestants is determined.

Romo would become the first former athlete in another sport to secure his Web.com Tour card.

Tennis player Mardy Fish tried to qualify earlier this month, and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has twice played the Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, but neither have their cards.

Romo competed in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on a sponsor’s exemption in March, but posted rounds of 77-82 and missed the cut.

He also attempted to qualify for the 2018 U.S. Open in April but shot a five-over 77 at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Texas, and failed to secure one of the eight sectional qualifying spots.

