Rookie Finau tees off 2018 Ryder Cup

The 42nd Ryder Cup

Tony Finau teed off the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Friday's fourballs amid a fervent atmosphere in France.

Playing alongside Brooks Koepka, a two-time major winner this year, the rookie boomed a huge iron down the left side of the first fairway against the backdrop of a packed 6,900-seater grandstand.

The Team USA duo were facing FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose and debutant Jon Rahm.

All four players avoided any opening-shot hiccups, although Finau may have held his breath as his ball veered towards the water.

And we're off!



The first shot of the 2018 #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/gcu6EVrsXK — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2018

Europe are looking to regain the title from the visitors, who have not won on foreign soil in 25 years.

At Hazeltine two years ago, America won the first morning session 4-0 and went on to triumph 17-11.

Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen taking on Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler is the second match on course, followed by Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Last up will be an intriguing clash between Open champion Francesco Molinari, paired with rookie Tommy Fleetwood, against 'Captain America' Patrick Reed and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.