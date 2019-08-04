×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rookie Shibuno on course for stunning Women's British Open triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    04 Aug 2019, 00:56 IST
Hinako Shibuno - cropped
Hinako Shibuno during round three of the Women's British Open

Hinako Shibuno will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Women's British Open, as she aims to complete a remarkable triumph in the first event she has ever competed in outside of her native Japan.

Shibuno, a 20-year-old rookie on the JLPGA Tour who has hypermobility in her left elbow joint, charged into first place at 14 under with a sensational back nine featuring six birdies and three pars.

While the youngster completed a round of 67 by picking up shots at four of the last five holes, long-time leader Ashleigh Buhai faltered down the stretch, bogeying the 12th, 13th and 16th on her way to a 72.

Buhai, who has never posted a top-25 finish at a major championship, will now need to come from behind on Sunday having led after rounds one and two, while Shibuno is on course to become only the second Japanese winner of a women's major. Chako Higuchi won the Women's PGA Championship in 1977.

Park Sung-hyun (68) of South Korea sits third on 11 under, while compatriot Ko Jin-young - already the winner of two majors this year - is ominously placed four off the pace after a 68 lifted her into a tie for fourth with Morgan Pressel (66) and Lizette Salas (70).

Hopes of a home victory rest with Charley Hull and Bronte Law, who both shot 70 to trail Shibuno by five. Carlota Ciganda is also on nine under but will rue a costly double-bogey on the 18th.

Defending champion Georgia Hall faded on Saturday, shooting a three-over 74 to slip back to four under for the tournament.

Advertisement
Buhai storms into the lead at LPGA British Open
RELATED STORY
Buhai extends LPGA British Open lead
RELATED STORY
The Open 2019: Lowry's triumph continues run of Irish major success
RELATED STORY
Stunning course record not enough for Koepka
RELATED STORY
Outstanding Lowry storms to emotional Open triumph at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Jordan revels in course-record 63 to lead British Masters
RELATED STORY
Open champion Lowry withdraws from St. Jude Invitational
RELATED STORY
McIlroy tells Lowry: Open triumph is a life-changer, you'll always be a national hero
RELATED STORY
Woods' woes, McIlroy's meltdown, fantastic fans and lovable Lowry - The Open Championship reporters' review
RELATED STORY
Open champion Lowry 'couldn't believe' his calmness en route to Portrush triumph
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us