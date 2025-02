Rory McIlroy makes fan $130,000 richer with impressive Pebble Beach showcase

Rory McIlroy's stellar performance at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week not only earned him the 27th title of his illustrious career but also turned one lucky bettor into a big winner. A fan placed a $10,000 bet on the Northern Irishman to win outright with odds of +1200.

The wager resulted in a massive $130,000 payout. NBC Sports Bet took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share the bettor's wager on McIlroy with the caption.

Rory McIlroy won this bettor $130K with his victory at Pebble Beach!

Here's a look at the post detailing the six-figure return (via X @NBCSportsBet):

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two strokes over Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry. The 27-time PGA Tour winner carded rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66 to win. McIlroy earned a whopping $3.6 million for his performance along with 700 FedEx Cup points.

McIlroy also added another accomplishment to his career this week. He carded a hole-in-one on the par 3 15th hole of Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round.

Rory McIlroy 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning scores at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 - Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 1

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 - Pebble Beach Golf Links

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 3

Round 3 - Pebble Beach Golf Links

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 4 - Pebble Beach Golf Links

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

