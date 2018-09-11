Rose becomes world number one despite playoff loss to Bradley

Justin Rose at the BMW Championship

Justin Rose became world number one for the first time in his career on Monday, despite losing a playoff to Keegan Bradley at the BMW Championship.

Rose led Bradley by a shot heading on to the last, but was forced to play an extra hole after his par putt lipped out following a wayward drive left off the tee.

And he subsequently bogeyed the 18th again as Bradley made par, leaving the 2013 U.S. Open champion with a bittersweet feeling, his top-two finish enough to usurp Dustin Johnson as number one.

"It kind of takes a slight bit of the edge off [becoming number one]," Rose told Sky Sports of finishing second at the rain-affected tournament.

On adding the achievement of becoming number one to his major title and the Olympic gold medal he won in 2016, Rose said: "That's obviously boyhood-dream stuff. That is something I'm incredibly proud of. When you talk about your career those are the three highlights, I now have another string to the bow.

"It's been a good stretch of golf, I've really played solidly for over a year. I always envisaged myself getting to number one by winning tournaments and obviously the last two weeks I haven't won. The second last week [at the Deutsche Bank Championship] was a really good second, and this week's a really stinging feeling second."

Three-time major winner and former world number one Jordan Spieth carded a three-over 73 for his final round to finish tied-55th and subsequently drop from 27th in FedEx Cup points to 31st, meaning he will miss out on the Tour Championship for the first time since turning pro.

Tiger Woods made an early charge to finish tied-sixth with Webb Simpson at 17-under, moving him up to 21st in the world rankings.

A strong finish was required from the 14-time major winner to make sure of his place at the Tour Championship at East Lake, and he succeeded in doing so after also recently earning a captain's pick for the United States Ryder Cup team.

Bradley, who had not won on the PGA Tour since 2012, earned his fourth career victory. He shot a six-under 64 on Monday to force the playoff at 20-under as Rose faltered.

The triumph vaulted Bradley from 52nd in the FedEx Cup points standings to sixth, securing his spot at East Lake.

Ryder Cup hopefuls Xander Schauffele and Billy Horschel finished tied-third at 19-under. Horschel closed with a six-under 64, while Schauffele shot a three-under 67.

Tony Finau, largely considered the favourite to earn Jim Furyk's final pick, finished in a tie for eighth at 16-under. He now has the most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season.