Rose confident of Ryder Cup place

A fifth Ryder Cup appearance is in sight for Justin Rose, and the two-time winner believes he will make Thomas Bjorn's team.

Justin Rose at the practicing at the U.S. Open

Justin Rose is confident of playing in a fifth Ryder Cup after amassing an impressive points tally in the first six months of 2018.

As things stand Rose would qualify for one of the eight automatic places in Thomas Bjorn's team due to the points he has accrued on the European Tour.

Rose has 2,961,330.27 points to sit third in the standings – the top four qualify – and has accrued more than any other European player in the world leaderboard.

So, despite the 2018 Ryder Cup being three months away, Rose expects to be part of the 12-man team at Le Golf National in France.

"For me, the Ryder Cup, I feel like I'm in the team. I've made enough points," he told a media conference ahead of the U.S. Open.

"So it's on my mind. I'm always looking at how the team is shaping up, but I'm not really paying much attention on it personally just yet.

"I think that, for me, it shifts into gear through the FedEx Cup. I feel like that's when the crowds start getting really interested in it. You start hearing a lot of comments on the golf course about the Ryder Cup. So the anticipation builds for me more in August.

"I think that everyone's mind is on the job right now. I think this is major championship season that we're in, and I think now through the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup is a non factor.

"But right after PGA Championship all through FedEx Cup, obviously, that gets a lot of our attention too.

"Everything happens so quickly towards the end of the year. It's tough to take a breath really. There's a big tournament, a big championship every week.

"But from a crowd's point of view, which is where we feed off a lot of their energy, you start to hear a lot of chirps and comments around play-off time."

Europe will try to win back the Ryder Cup in September after losing 17-11 in the 2016 edition at Hazeltine.