Rose disappointed by USA disputes in Ryder Cup aftermath

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 09 Oct 2018, 21:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Justin Rose at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Justin Rose is saddened that the United States' Ryder Cup team have appear to have turned on one another, although he concedes it is nothing new for tempers to flare late in the tournament.

Europe ran out 17.5-10.5 winners over Jim Furyk's Team USA, who initially presented a united front before talk of disputes within the camp emerged.

Patrick Reed announced his unhappiness at having been paired with Tiger Woods instead of Jordan Spieth, while Furyk confirmed an altercation between team-mates Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Europe star Rose has been surprised by the revelations, but he claims the emotions of all 24 players were heightened on the Sunday at Le Golf National.

"It's a shame to see guys talking independently to the media and kind of throwing each other under the bus a little bit," Rose told Sky Sports.

"For me, the American team is quite a united front. They're a good bunch of guys. You've got Phil [Mickelson] and Tiger, who are the elder statesmen of the team, and all the young guys really look up to them.

"I thought Patrick and Tiger were a great pairing. Tiger has a lot of respect for Patrick and obviously vice versa. It was interesting to hear Jim come out and say that was a planned pairing.

"I thought Patrick would be a great fit for Tiger. For Patrick to feel like him and Jordan were a lock, I guess hearing Jim talk about Tiger's needs made perfect sense to think about Patrick and Tiger together.

"There was a lot that went on apparently on that Sunday night, but it's emotion. It's why we all love the Ryder Cup. We all maybe lose it a little bit because the emotion is so heightened. Emotions spill over."

Class



Justin Rose’s gift and personalised note for @TommyFleetwood1 this week pic.twitter.com/R5O3i1trGZ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 9, 2018

The effect of fatigue on the contest was discussed, with Woods winning the Tour Championship just days earlier, and Rose believes it did have an impact.

"Tiger's respected the world over and the reception he got is fitting for his stature in the game, but he was tired," the Englishman added. "The whole American team was tired.

"I truly believe that was our greatest advantage. Our guys had played a lot less coming into the Ryder Cup than the American team had.

"The FedEx Cup Playoffs are very gruelling. Myself, Francesco [Molinari], Tommy Fleetwood were involved, but half of our team had a lot fresher legs than the American boys.

"Ultimately, at the top end of sport, we're all very closely matched, but when you give a team a little bit of an advantage in mental freshness, it often is the difference-maker."