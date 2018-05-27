Rose extends lead as Spieth slides

Englishman Justin Rose carded a four-under-par 66 on Saturday to increase his chances of victory at Colonial Country Club.

Justin Rose moved a step closer to winning the Fort Worth Invitational after extending his lead to four strokes after the third round.

With the U.S. Open on the horizon, 2013 champion Rose carded a four-under-par 66 on Saturday to increase his chances of victory at Colonial Country Club.

Rose teed off with a one-shot lead in Fort Worth and the Englishman moved clear of the chasing pack following his third consecutive round in the 60s.

The 37-year-old stormed out of the blocks in Texas, birdieing his opening three holes and four of his first six as he led by as many as five strokes.

And the lead is back to 4 shots. @JustinRose99 birdies No. 11 after sticking a wedge close. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6BRRYMFuxl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2018

Rose's only blemish came at the 16th, which he bogeyed, but the eight-time PGA Tour winner still took a commanding lead into the final round.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka rose to second in the standings, level with Emiliano Grillo (69), following his third-round 67.

Koepka shot a 63 on Friday and the American was strong again despite a double bogey at the 11th hole as he collected five birdies to be 10 under through 54.

Jon Rahm (64), Corey Conners (63), Louis Oosthuizen (64), J.T. Poston (65) and Ryan Armour (66) all climbed up the leaderboard, ending the day tied for fourth and six shots off the pace.

Back-to-back 69s from Rickie Fowler saw the American star fall nine strokes behind Rose.

Former world number one Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, is two shots worse off following his even-par 70.

The three-time major champion, who won the tournament in 2016, endured a mixed day, which consisted of four bogeys and as many birdies to be tied for 38th.