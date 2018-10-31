Rose has 'a taste' for number one ranking

Justin Rose at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Justin Rose is eyeing a return to the top of the world rankings, determined to this time reach the summit with a victory.

The Englishman claimed the coveted number one spot last month at the BMW Championship despite finishing second, with Keegan Bradley winning a playoff after the final round.

Rose has since been dethroned by Brooks Koepka, but he has the opportunity to return to the top with victory at the Turkish Airlines Open and he is keen to take it.

"I said a while back that I wanted to get to world number one by winning golf tournaments," Rose said. "I got there by finishing second at the BMW a month or so ago.

"This would be a great place to knock off two big goals of mine, which is to get back to world number one - once you get a taste for it, it's quite nice - and to defend a title. That would be a special feeling, too.

"I'm keenly aware of the situation, but I very rarely set outcome goals, like I want to win a major, I want to do this, I want to get to world number one.

"I really focus on my game and I focus on the areas that I think I can improve my game.

"How I choose to set my goals, really, is areas of my game rather than results. I feel like the results take care of themselves from that point of view.

"But as early as May this year, people started talking to me about world number one. There was a mathematical chance at The Players Championship and that surprised me as I didn't realise it was that close.

"And once it was on the cards, it became more of a goal and, once I achieved it, it was a milestone moment in my career and one that I'm proud of, for sure."