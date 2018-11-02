Rose leads Turkish Airlines Open to close on number one

Justin Rose salutes the crowd on Friday at the Turkish Airlines Open

Justin Rose is on course for a return to the top of the world rankings as he leads the Turkish Airlines Open by two shots at the halfway stage.

The Englishman would move back to number one with victory in Antalya, dethroning Brooks Koepka, and after finishing the opening round in a tie for second, he pulled clear through 36 holes.

Rose, the 2017 winner, is looking to defend a title for the first time in his career and continues to look at home at the European Tour event.

Repeating his first-round 65 to move to 12 under, Rose's only blip on Friday was a bogey at the 10th from which he bounced back swiftly.

Back-to-back 65s



Justin Rose is now 50 under par for 10 rounds at this course. He leads by two in pursuit of back-to-back #TurkishAirlinesOpen wins.



#RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/Xu2o6BeyYG — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 2, 2018

Thorbjorn Olesen looked set to head into the weekend with a share of the lead, but a bogey at the 18th - his first of the week - nudged the Dane back into second before his Ryder Cup team-mate birdied the same hole to increase his advantage.

Olesen is joined on 10 under by Rose's compatriots Danny Willett and Tom Lewis, who stormed into contention with an eight-under 63.

Overnight leader Paul Dunne could only manage an even-par second round, leaving him in a tie for 11th with six others, including Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer and Nicolas Colsaerts.