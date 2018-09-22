Rose not changing approach alongside Woods

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 22 Sep 2018, 08:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Englishman Justin Rose

Tour Championship co-leader Justin Rose is ready for some "more distraction" as he prepares to play alongside Tiger Woods on Saturday.

The world number one has continued his good form at East Lake, shooting a three-under 67 in the second round to share the lead with Woods.

Rose and Woods are at seven under, two shots clear of Rory McIlroy at the halfway mark of the final FedEx Cup event.

Despite playing alongside Woods in the final group, Rose said nothing would change, although he expects some more attention than usual.

"I just go with the flow with it really. I think it's just about being committed," the Englishman said.

"There is going to be more distraction out there maybe, but just being committed to your shots and maybe playing through a little bit of stuff, as well.

"That will be my goal tomorrow, just to be committed."

Rose is projected to win the FedEx Cup as it stands, although a victory at the Tour Championship would guarantee him the prize and $10million.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion said it was hard to ignore the massive prize on offer.

"This is the one tournament you think about it [money] probably. I didn't think about it at the BMW [Championship]," Rose said.

"You're in a play-off, you're not thinking about the cheque, you're thinking about wanting to win that bit of silverware. This one is a little different.

"It's more money than makes sense, so you're going to think about it."