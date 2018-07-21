Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rose: Open Sunday will be 'interesting' after 64

21 Jul 2018
Justin Rose

Justin Rose felt he had made Sunday's final round of The Open "interesting" after carding a record-equalling 64 to surge into contention.

The Englishman tied the Carnoustie course record for an Open round, a blemish-free card underlining the quality and consistency of his play as he shot seven under.

Rose had to sink a lengthy birdie putt just to make the cut on Friday and now he knows he is in the mix for a maiden Claret Jug, having moved to four under for the tournament and within two strokes of co-leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner.

"I thought four or five under was going to be a good round but nothing special, not enough for me going into [Sunday]," said the world number three, who would rise to the rankings summit with victory this weekend.

"I felt like those late couple birdies certainly will make [Sunday] at least interesting."

The conditions were ideal for low scoring and Rose was delighted to take full advantage, carrying on where he left off in the second round.

"I felt like it was a beautiful morning to play golf," he said. "I felt like it was an opportunity to score well out there. The greens were somewhat receptive, obviously, and the pins weren't as tough as maybe the first couple of days.

"I felt like it was a typical setup for a moving day. So it was nice to make that move.

"I think momentum-wise, birdieing the very first hole, picking up where I left off last night, got me well into the round early."

Johnson and Kisner go out at 16:00 (local time), with winds forecast to pick up a little later in the afternoon and into the early evening.

