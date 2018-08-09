Rose ready for PGA Championship despite back issue

Englishman Justin Rose

Justin Rose is ready to challenge at the US PGA Championship after pulling out of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with a back injury.

Back spasms forced 2013 U.S. Open winner and world number three Rose to withdraw on the eve of last week's PGA Tour tournament at Firestone.

The issue led to England's Rose skipping the practice rounds in St Louis, where the season's final major gets underway on Thursday.

However, the 38-year-old – who could claim the top ranking with victory – feels confident with his preparation at Bellerive Country Club.

"It's just one of those things. I just had a facet joint tighten up, left sort of SIJ just got a bit grumbly," Rose told reporters.

"I could have maybe persevered last week if it was the last event of the season or something like that, but just with what's coming up this week, with the FedExCup, with the Ryder Cup on the back end, it just wasn't the prudent decision to play through.

"Even this week, I haven't actually played a practice round in terms of going out there with my golf clubs. I have walked each nine and got some good visuals.

"I hit some balls today and felt absolutely fine and really comfortable with my swing and the way it's moving. So it's been a slightly different preparation for me this week because of it, but I think it's all been about trying to get to Thursday and be ready for Thursday.

"I think this golf course, the way it's set up and the way it's playing and the condition of it has afforded me, if there was ever a Major championship, to be able to play it semi-blind, I think this is the course to do it on."

Asked if he was concerned by his lack of preparation, Rose said: "I almost see it as a positive.

"You look up in the locker room, the physios are working overtime up there right now. There's just a lot of boys struggling, a lot of boys -- more guys wearing tape this time of year than any other time of year.

"It's a tough time of year for everybody. But I think almost last week and going home and getting some, not just physical rest, but mental rest, I think, could be such a benefit for me if I get into contention this week and obviously, with the coming weeks. I actually, although it's different, it could be a positive the way things have panned out."