    Rose shoots 64 to take Fort Worth lead

    Justin Rose earned a one-stroke lead ahead of Emiliano Grillo following his near-flawless second round in Texas Friday.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 05:59 IST
    31
    JustinRose-cropped
    Englishman Justin Rose

    Justin Rose moved to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the Fort Worth Invitational thanks to his six-under-par 64.

    Englishman Rose earned a one-stroke lead ahead of Emiliano Grillo following his near-flawless second round at Colonial Country Club Friday.

    U.S. Open champion in 2013, Rose – who was four strokes off the pace at the start of play – carded seven birdies and a bogey to be 10 under through 36 holes in Fort Worth, Texas.

    "I did a lot of good things today," Rose said. "I think, you know, the end of my round got a little scrappy, but until the last three holes it was pretty flawless. I think I hit every fairway pretty much and obviously every green to that point.

    "The way I played through, I guess through my first 15 holes today, was about as good as I've played in a long time."

    Argentina's Grillo recorded a 67 to be Rose's nearest challenger heading into Saturday's third round.

    American Brooks Koepka (63) and Japanese golfer Satoshi Kodaira (67) are two shots further back at seven under.

    Overnight leader Kevin Na (73) dropped to five under, in a tie for sixth alongside Tom Hoge (66), Alex Cejka (69), Ben Crane (69), Beau Hossler (71), Ben Silverman (69), Harris English (67), Kevin Tway (69) and Bryson DeChambeau (67).

    Rickie Fowler backed up his opening-round 67 with a 69 Friday, which saw the American rise four positions to 15th.

    Meanwhile, former world number one and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth is two strokes back at three under.

    Spieth – the 2016 champion – birdied his final hole following a mixed round, which included five birdies and three bogeys.

     
    Fetching more content...