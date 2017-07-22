Rose tips Spieth but says Birkdale field is wide open

Justin Rose did not make the most of excellent weather during his third round, but feels others may capitalise in pursuit of Jordan Spieth.

Justin Rose

Jordan Spieth is the man to catch at The Open, but Justin Rose says a host of players could put themselves in contention amid favourable conditions on Saturday.

The Olympic champion went out in the second group alongside hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood, the latter shooting 66 to highlight the scoring possibilities in weather that stood in stark contrast to Friday's wind and rain.

Asked for his tip on who would claim the Claret Jug, Rose - who carded a 69 - went for overnight leader Spieth, who holds a two-shot advantage, but suggested there were many who could feasibly overhaul the two-time major winner.

"Obviously the man out front has a good track record," said Rose, who won the silver medal for low amateur at Royal Birkdale in 1998.

"If he keeps putting well, he hasn't hit it probably as he would like the first couple of days. But it's hard to find your rhythm and your full game in those tough conditions the first two rounds.

"He's obviously done all the right things to score well, which is what you have to do on windy links.

"He'll probably find his rhythm a bit more out there. The greens have obviously been receptive. I imagine he's going to have plenty of birdie chances.

"The way he's putting, he's going to make some birdies. So the chasing pack will have to chase pretty hard.

"All guys teeing off from three over [have a chance, but] need to post something definitely mid to low 60s."

Spieth has never won The Open and his last major triumph came at the 2015 U.S. Open.