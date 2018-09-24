Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rose told Woods it was 'about time' after win

24 Sep 2018
Justin Rose and Tiger Woods

Justin Rose jokingly told Tiger Woods it was "about time" he returned to winning ways after the American great ended his drought on Sunday.

Woods claimed his first win since 2013 with a two-stroke victory at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

While the 14-time major champion took all the attention, Rose secured the FedEx Cup title and $10million bonus.

Rose revealed he shared a joke with Woods, whose win was his 80th on the PGA Tour.

"Jokingly, I said to him, 'About time'," the Englishman told a news conference.

"But in some ways, I'm half joking because he's looked so good this year, and I think that it's been a matter of time, and I think that we've all been waiting for him to win, and we've all been wanting him to win.

"It's great for the sport, great for the game. He truly moves the needle like no-one else out here, and he wins in style. He wins with charisma. He's brilliant to watch.

"To win on this golf course means a lot, in my opinion, because it's not a course that should suit him down to the ground. There's other venues he's taken apart over his career, and this is not one of them.

"Winning here is a big deal."

With the Ryder Cup beginning in France on Friday, Rose said the Tour Championship had been good preparation for the event.

"That was intense," he said. "I think this weekend is a pretty good introduction into the Ryder Cup for sure."

