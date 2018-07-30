Runners and Ryders: Johnson, Koepka and Reed book places for Paris

Canadian Open champion Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Patrick Reed are assured of a place on the United States Ryder Cup team two months before the biennial event at Le Golf National.

Johnson eased to his 19th career title by three shots with a six-under final round of 66 at the Canadian Open.

The world number one remains second in the standings behind U.S. Open champion Koepka, who will also be on the Jim Furyk's team despite missing his first cut in three months in Oakville, Ontario.

Johnson now has 8,925.287 points to Koepka's 8,925.287, while Masters champion Reed – who finished tied for ninth in the European Open on Sunday - will also be present in Paris.

There was no movement in the top 21 spots in the US standings, with the upcoming WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the US PGA Championship providing the last opportunities for points scoring.

Ian Poulter replaced Sergio Garcia in 10th spot in the world points list, but there was very little change in the battle for European qualification.

Poulter, Garcia, Matt Fitzpatrick and Henrik Stenson will go in search of precious points at Firestone Country Club this week.

European points list (top four earn places)

1. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 5,663,301.97

2. JUSTIN ROSE: 4,372,092.40

3. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,882,010.28

4. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,440,030.99

---

5. Alex Noren: 3,343,942.85

6. Rory McIlroy: 3,139,064.80

7. Jon Rahm: 2,849,362.17

8. Thorbjorn Olesen: 2,809,967.40

World points list (top four not already qualified via European points list earn places)

1. Justin Rose: 357.50

2. Francesco Molinari: 343.69

3. RORY MCILROY: 286.77

4. Tommy Fleetwood: 285.56

5. JON RAHM: 278.63

6. ALEX NOREN: 248.12

7. Tyrrell Hatton: 220.17

8. PAUL CASEY: 162.56

---

9. Matt Fitzpatrick 148.26

10. Ian Poulter: 147.94

11. Sergio Garcia: 140.90

12. Eddie Pepperell: 138.88



United States points list (top eight earn places)

1. BROOKS KOEPKA: 8,981.472

2. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 8,925.287

3. PATRICK REED: 7,740.630

4. JUSTIN THOMAS: 6,727.053

5. BUBBA WATSON: 5,509.387

6. JORDAN SPIETH: 5,148.306

7. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,620.241

8. WEBB SIMPSON: 4,277.808

---

9. Bryson Dechambeau: 4,236.858

10. Phil Mickelson: 4,120.703

11. Xander Schauffele: 3,803.703

NEXT UP

European Tour: Fiji International, Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course

PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club, Akron. Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & County Club, Reno.