Runners and Ryders: Molinari impresses again as stars prepare for The Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    16 Jul 2018, 15:55 IST
FrancescoMolinari - cropped
Francesco Molinari at the John Deere Classic

Francesco Molinari produced another strong finish on the PGA Tour in a week of little movement in the Ryder Cup race.

With attentions turning towards The Open Championship at Carnoustie, the stars leading the way for an automatic spot in the United States team remained unchanged.

Michael Kim took the opportunity to claim his maiden Tour victory at the John Deere Classic, but it was another good week for European star Molinari, who finished in a tie for second after a strong Sunday.

Molinari had himself won on the Tour for the first time at the Quicken Loans National at the start of the month and remains in fourth place on the European points list.

 

Brandon Stone won the Scottish Open on the European Tour as the leading Ryder Cup players consolidated their positions, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose tying for ninth.

Eddie Pepperell is 11th on the European points list and 15th on the world points list and booked his place at The Open with a second-placed finish at Gullane.

 

 

European points list (top four earn places)

1. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,846,972.73
2. JUSTIN ROSE: 3,476,517.07
3. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,240,727.58
4. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 3,225,221.47

---

5. Alex Noren: 3,202,412.56
6. Jon Rahm: 2,841,751.23
7. Thorbjorn Olesen: 2,610,663.99
8. Russell Knox: 2,510,951.44

 

World points list (top four not already qualified via European points list earn places)

1. Justin Rose: 299.75
2. JON RAHM: 278.63
3. Tommy Fleetwood: 257.00
4. ALEX NOREN: 237.56
5. RORY MCILROY: 229.02
6. Tyrrell Hatton: 217.17
7. Francesco Molinari: 193.69
8. PAUL CASEY: 153.44

---

9. Matt Fitzpatrick 148.26
10. Sergio Garcia: 140.90
11. Ian Poulter: 140.83
12. Russell Knox: 136.39


United States points list (top eight earn places)

1. BROOKS KOEPKA: 8,919.409
2. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 7,809.287
3. PATRICK REED: 7,639.916
4. JUSTIN THOMAS: 6,727.053
5. BUBBA WATSON: 5,509.387
6. JORDAN SPIETH: 4,819.806
7. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,519.527
8. BRYSON DECHAMBEAU: 4,196.116

---

9. Webb Simpson: 4,046.058
10. Phil Mickelson: 3,994.703
11. Matt Kuchar: 3,386.946

 

Next up

European Tour: The Open Championship, Carnoustie
PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Carnoustie; Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace

