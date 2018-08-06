Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Runners and Ryders: Thomas seals Paris spot ahead of crucial US PGA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    06 Aug 2018, 21:40 IST
Thomascropped
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational champion Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas sealed a Ryder Cup spot by winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, while Kyle Stanley and Thorbjorn Olesen enhanced their chances of playing at Le Golf National in September.

Thomas became the fourth American to secure his place on Jim Furyk's team with a four-shot victory at Firestone Country Club on Sunday.

A maiden World Golf Championship title moved Thomas back above Justin Rose to second in the world rankings and ensured he will join Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed on the United States team in Paris.

The other four automatic spots in the USA line-up will be decided at the US PGA Championship this week, with Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson poised to qualify as it stands.

A runner-up finish for Stanley in Akron, Ohio saw him jump four places to 14th in the USA standings, while Tiger Woods missed out on valuable points following back-to-back rounds of 73 over the weekend.

Olesen is just outside the automatic qualifying places for the European team after finishing tied for third at the Bridgestone Invitational.

The Dane finished with a sublime six-under 64 to go fifth on the European Points List and ninth on the World Points List.

Olesen is among the Ryder Cup hopefuls who will go in search of potentially crucial points when the 100th US PGA gets under way at Bellerive Country Club on Thursday.

 

European points list (top four earn places)

1. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 5,748,813.79
2. JUSTIN ROSE: 4,372,092.40
3. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,986,883.27
4. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,605,568.97

---

5. Thorbjorn Olesen: 3,468,247.09
6. Rory McIlroy: 3,450,618.25
7. Alex Noren: 3,440,426.01
8. Jon Rahm: 2,983,922.29

 

World points list (top four not already qualified via European points list earn places)

1. Justin Rose: 357.50
2. Francesco Molinari: 347.25 
3. RORY MCILROY: 305.92
4. Tommy Fleetwood: 296.11
5. JON RAHM: 286.68
6. ALEX NOREN: 252.62
7. Tyrrell Hatton: 225.39
8. PAUL CASEY: 167.05

---

9. Thorbjorn Olesen 163.51
10. Ian Poulter: 161.82
11. Matt Fitzpatrick: 151.04
12. Sergio Garcia: 144.45


United States points list (top eight earn places)

1. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 9,435.287
2. BROOKS KOEPKA: 9,338.472
3. JUSTIN THOMAS: 8,427.053
4. PATRICK REED: 7,821.880
5. BUBBA WATSON: 5,584.137
6. JORDAN SPIETH: 5,199.806
7. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,724.491
8. WEBB SIMPSON: 4,365.058

---

9. Bryson DeChambeau: 4,316.108
10. Phil Mickelson: 4,207.953
11. Xander Schauffele: 3,851.453

 

NEXT UP

European Tour: US PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, Missouri.
PGA Tour: US PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, Missouri.

Omnisport
NEWS
Runners and Ryders: Johnson, Koepka and Reed book places...
RELATED STORY
Tiger, McIlroy and Thomas in star-studded US PGA...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: All roads point to Paris for...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Watson jumps two places, Casey into...
RELATED STORY
Spieth eyes Grand Slam - US PGA Championship in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: DeChambeau dazzles as Molinari hits...
RELATED STORY
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '18: Facts about final major of the year
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Tee times in full
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Molinari on the charge for Europe
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Knox and Na close in on automatic slots
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us