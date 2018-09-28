Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ryder Cup 1st tee: A spectacle like no other in sports

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    28 Sep 2018, 13:38 IST
AP Image

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — They booooooo-ed the Americans. They chanted the names of their European heroes. Once again, this time on a warm French morning, the vast Ryder Cup crowds that massed to witness the first shots provided a spectacle unlike any other in sports.

Otherwise perfectly sensible adults donned silly hats and costumes, breakfasted on beer and sang their hearts out. A wall of noise, whistles, cheers, chants, jeers and encouragement cascaded down the monster grandstand.

It has 6,928 seats, making it the largest first-tee grandstand ever at a Ryder Cup. But most of the spectators were so pumped-up that they stood. Thousands more people crammed stands and hillocks overlooking the tee, making the players look tiny, like ants in a giant's hand, in the middle of the roiling human sea.

"Unbelievable," said Kyle Snowdon, 41, who traveled from Phoenix, Arizona, for the experience and to cheer on the U.S. team. "The people, the spirit, the camaraderie — even though we're on the other side."

The feverish, pressure-cooker atmosphere all seemed a bit too much for Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau, who hit the first shot at Le Golf National and overcooked it.

European fans cheered loudly when his 3-iron off the tee landed right at the edge of the water at No. 1, leading to a bogey.

Fans cheered again, chanting his name, when Justin Rose's second shot plopped sweetly about 3 feet from the cup.

His birdie putt then gave Europe an early lead.

But the crowds, although boisterous, were also respectful, playful and not nasty in their teasing of the visiting Americans. For Finau's opening shot, the silence was absolute, impressive from a crowd so large.

"One of the best experiences ever, once in a lifetime," said Brian Dwane, an Irish fan dressed in European blue and yellow, with a cape and padded top that gave him chest muscles like a superhero's.

"Bananaman," the 44-year-old Dwane deadpanned, describing his costume.

"It's all fun and games. Unless we lose," he added. "But we're not going to lose."

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow John Leicester at http://twitter.com/johnleicester

Associated Press
NEWS
Opening tee shot at Ryder Cup has room for 7,000 to watch
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup stars laud 'most incredible' first tee at Le...
RELATED STORY
Casey soaks in return to Ryder Cup after a decade out
RELATED STORY
This isn't my last hurrah in Ryder Cup, insists Poulter
RELATED STORY
Spieth says Ryder Cup win would make it a good year for him
RELATED STORY
American stars seek European success in the Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
11,063 seats, 500,000 litres of water - The Ryder Cup in...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup ready to start with pressure on for everyone
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Team USA profile
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us