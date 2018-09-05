Ryder Cup 2018: Furyk's first three Team USA picks in profile

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 57 // 05 Sep 2018, 02:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tiger Woods in action at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Jim Furyk confirmed his first three picks for the Ryder Cup on Tuesday, with Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson joining the eight automatic qualifiers in Team USA.

The American skipper did not pull any surprises, although he did confirm Woods would now relinquish his role as a vice-captain, with David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar given the responsibility.

Furyk now has one further pick to make before his line-up is completed ahead of travelling to France to attempt to defend America's title.

Here, we look at the credentials of the three captain's choices.

Jim Furyk picks.... pic.twitter.com/FxplkypMUi — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 4, 2018

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

Having finished ninth in the qualification points race – just outside the automatic places – DeChambeau already looked a good bet for a pick even before he made a sensational start to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 24-year-old has won the first two events and will be the top seed heading to the Tour Championship. DeChambeau also had the benefit of last week partnering Woods, who has already suggested he would be interested in a similar pairing in Paris. The Californian has certainly earned his Ryder Cup debut call this year.

PHIL MICKELSON

A veteran of 11 matches and a three-time winner, it would not be the Ryder Cup without 'Lefty'. He has represented Team USA on every occasion since his first appearance in 1995. The five-time major champion won the WGC-Mexico Championship in March and he has scarcely been out of the news since, hitting a moving ball at the U.S. Open, sealing an exhibition against Woods and joining Twitter before challenging again in recent weeks. Mickelson is box office and boasts a proven track record on the biggest stage.

TIGER WOODS

Woods was always going to be in France, having taken on a role as Furyk's vice-captain. However, as the season wore on, it became an inevitability that the golfing great would be right in the picture to make the team. He has undoubtedly earned his place for the first time since 2012, peaking this year with a second-placed finish at the US PGA Championship. While Woods is still without a win on the PGA Tour since 2013 and without a major triumph since 2008, he is approaching his best form once more.