Ryder Cup captains honour Jarrod Lyle

11   //    27 Sep 2018, 17:20 IST
Jarrod Lyle - cropped
Jarrod Lyle at the 2016 Australian PGA Championship

On the eve of the Ryder Cup, captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn paid tribute to Jarrod Lyle - the Australian golfer who died last month aged 36.

An immensely popular player, Lyle overcame cancer on two occasions but then suffered a third bout of acute myeloid leukaemia and passed away on August 8.

A memorial service in honour of Lyle took place in his home town of Torquay on Thursday, with the respective American and European Ryder Cup skippers paying their respects soon after.

A joint statement from Furyk and Bjorn read: "The global golfing family lost someone special on August 8 with the passing of Jarrod Lyle.

"He had dear friends on both teams and we know he would have enjoyed watching this week's contest unfold at Le Golf National over the next three days.

"As the public memorial service for Jarrod takes place today in his home town in Australia, the thoughts and prayers of both our teams go once again to [Lyle's wife and children] Briony, Lusi and Jemma."

