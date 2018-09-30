Ryder Cup diary: Fleetwood the answer to Europe's prayers

Le Golf National's ninth hole

Tommy Fleetwood is enjoying a Ryder Cup debut beyond his wildest dreams at Le Golf National and the rookie helped Europe into a 10-6 lead on Saturday.

Our penultimate daily diary from Le Golf National naturally features the Englishman, along with fan appreciation of the venue and a golden Phil Mickelson reaction.

PLENTY OF PRAISE FOR 'RYDER CUP JESUS'

Fleetwood made history on Saturday as he and Francesco Molinari became the first European pairing to record four wins together at the same Ryder Cup.

Fleetwood also gained a new nickname.

When the 27-year-old drained a birdie putt at the second hole on Saturday morning to set the tone for another successful day, one spectator yelled out: "He's Ryder Cup Jesus."

Huge roars for Fleetwood’s birdie putt on 2.



“He’s Ryder Cup Jesus,” shouts one fan, not unreasonably.#RyderCup — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) September 29, 2018

Amen to that!

LE GOLF NATIONAL LA CREME DE LA CREME

At the eighth green, Omnisport had a friendly chat with an American fan covered in pin badges from previous visits to the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

The spectator, who was attending his seventh successive match between the United States and Europe, revealed his favourite Ryder Cup to date was the 2008 edition at Valhalla, when the hosts won under Paul Azinger.

However, he had the highest praise for Le Golf National, stating: "This is easily the best course for fans. Even when the crowds are deep, the banks mean you can see so much."

We can only agree. This really is a perfect Ryder Cup venue.

A huge crowd is awaiting the foursomes contests beside the ninth green.



What a glorious place to bask in the afternoon sunshine after a chilly morning.#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/aYRB4oUps8 — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) September 29, 2018

JT MAKES IMPRESSION ON PHIL

Mickelson did not need his clubs on Saturday, but the American veteran still provided an amusing moment during the fourball contests.

'Lefty' spent part of the morning following Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in their crucial battle with Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm.

And when Thomas unleashed a booming drive down the 14th, Mickelson could be seen expressing amazement at his team-mate's power, pursing his lips before breaking into a wide smile as he realised how far the ball had gone.