Ryder Cup diary: Mickelson's woe brings Europe fans joy

The first day's play at the Ryder Cup was full of drama, with hosts Europe emerging from it with a 5-3 lead.

But even amid the tension of the fourballs and foursomes, there was room for some levity.

Admittedly, most of it was generated by the fans, who have the luxury of not having to do anything but watch.

For a behind-the-scenes insight into Friday's action, read on for our daily diary.

ARE YOU TAKING THE MICK-ELSON?

It was a tough day for US pair Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, who suffered a comprehensive 5 and 4 reverse to Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren.

On the seventh hole, a wild second shot from DeChambeau out of the rough went even deeper into trouble and left Mickelson with a drop near a temporary TV scaffold.

Lefty was quickly surrounded by fans, mostly of the European persuasion, and one of his drops saw the ball roll backwards into the crowd.

The shout came from one man: "Keep it, it's Phil Mickelson's!".

Mickelson did get his ball back and had the good grace to say thank you.

SIT, SIT, SIT, SIT!

The dunes and embankments that flank many of the fairways and surround numerous greens at Le Golf National create natural grandstands.

They are also quite comfortable for sitting on and many fans took the opportunity to rest their legs during the opening day's play.

But that's a problem if the people in front decide to stand.

However, a bit of people power can solve any problem. At the 11th - a beautiful par three - those whose views were temporarily blocked chanted in unison: 'sit, sit, sit' and those in front soon obliged, to loud applause.

It’s packed around the 11th green, where a big screen is showing plenty of stuff to put smiles on the faces of the #TeamEurope fans at the #RyderCup . pic.twitter.com/vgEveDyuBG — Russell Greaves (@RussGreaves) September 28, 2018

INGENUITY WINS THE DAY

Of course, not every hole affords spectators with the chance to get comfortable.

At the first, if you weren't able to grad one of the 6,900 seats in the grandstand, it was largely standing room only.

For one diminutive woman, being at the back of the massed ranks was no issue - she had a periscope!

I guess that's one person who would have seen this Team Europe comeback a mile off...