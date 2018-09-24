Ryder Cup diary: Scoreboard shocker, captains tight-lipped

Le Golf National, the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup week is under way, with excitement levels heightened by Tiger Woods' stunning comeback victory on Sunday.

Our first daily diary from Le Golf National brings you news of the Junior Ryder Cup, an unsurprisingly enthusiastic Ian Poulter and a shocking fictitious scoreline on the big screens.

AN OPTIMISTIC PREDICTION

We do not yet know who will play in Friday's opening fourballs at Le Golf National, but eight names from Europe and the USA could be seen around the course on Monday as the scoreboards got tested.

Some interesting, if unlikely, match-ups were shown, with Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia listed as halving the opening match with Woods and Phil Mickelson.

However, it was the fourth mocked-up contest that caught Omnisport's eye, as Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren were credited with a 10 and 8 victory over Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson!

The scoreboard testers at Le Golf National seemingly don’t have too much faith in DJ and Bubba ... #RyderCup @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/S8smkEZKB6 — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) September 24, 2018

Can you imagine?!

JUNIOR RYDER CUP UNDER WAY

The main event does not begin until Friday, but the Junior Ryder Cup is already under way!

And the venue for this year's under-18 competition could not be better: it is taking place at Disneyland Paris!

The USA claimed the early advantage in Monday's morning foursomes, winning four matches to two.

As it stands at the #JuniorRyderCup2018 after morning foursomes:



=

=



Fourball is underway: https://t.co/neyJPuFQgw pic.twitter.com/Qq0qw00Hbi — Junior Ryder Cup (@JuniorRyderCup) September 24, 2018

NO CLUES FROM CAPTAINS

There was an amusing moment in the first news conference of the week when Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn were asked if they intended to field all 12 players on the opening day.

Leaning forward with a grin, US captain Furyk asked his opposite number: "What's your strategy on that, Thomas?"

"You'll have to wait and see, won't you," responded Bjorn, with both men chuckling.

Invited to comment himself, a smiling Furyk added: "I think you'll have to wait and see. I thought Thomas was very clear."

"For both captains - do you intend to play all 12 players on the first day?" #RyderCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/lkI9rllDTv — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 24, 2018

IMPATIENT POULTER GETS HIS WISH

Nobody could convince Poulter they love the Ryder Cup more than he does.

The Englishman boasts a proud record at the event and his passion was in evidence once again at the very start of the week.

He stood on the practice range on Monday - Noren the only other player alongside him - very much in the zone, and Bjorn revealed he has been raring to go for some time.

"I think he wanted to go midweek last week, if he could," said Bjorn. "We all know Ian's history and feelings about the Ryder Cup. He just felt like he wanted to get out there.

"He just felt like he wanted to get up and hit a few. He's that kind of guy. He's certainly ready to go."