Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ryder Cup diary: Scoreboard shocker, captains tight-lipped

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    24 Sep 2018, 21:53 IST
Le Golf National - cropped
Le Golf National, the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup week is under way, with excitement levels heightened by Tiger Woods' stunning comeback victory on Sunday.

Our first daily diary from Le Golf National brings you news of the Junior Ryder Cup, an unsurprisingly enthusiastic Ian Poulter and a shocking fictitious scoreline on the big screens.

 

AN OPTIMISTIC PREDICTION

We do not yet know who will play in Friday's opening fourballs at Le Golf National, but eight names from Europe and the USA could be seen around the course on Monday as the scoreboards got tested.

Some interesting, if unlikely, match-ups were shown, with Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia listed as halving the opening match with Woods and Phil Mickelson.

However, it was the fourth mocked-up contest that caught Omnisport's eye, as Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren were credited with a 10 and 8 victory over Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson!

Can you imagine?!

 

JUNIOR RYDER CUP UNDER WAY

The main event does not begin until Friday, but the Junior Ryder Cup is already under way!

And the venue for this year's under-18 competition could not be better: it is taking place at Disneyland Paris!

The USA claimed the early advantage in Monday's morning foursomes, winning four matches to two.

 

NO CLUES FROM CAPTAINS

There was an amusing moment in the first news conference of the week when Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn were asked if they intended to field all 12 players on the opening day.

Leaning forward with a grin, US captain Furyk asked his opposite number: "What's your strategy on that, Thomas?"

"You'll have to wait and see, won't you," responded Bjorn, with both men chuckling.

Invited to comment himself, a smiling Furyk added: "I think you'll have to wait and see. I thought Thomas was very clear."

 

IMPATIENT POULTER GETS HIS WISH

Nobody could convince Poulter they love the Ryder Cup more than he does.

The Englishman boasts a proud record at the event and his passion was in evidence once again at the very start of the week.

He stood on the practice range on Monday - Noren the only other player alongside him - very much in the zone, and Bjorn revealed he has been raring to go for some time.

"I think he wanted to go midweek last week, if he could," said Bjorn. "We all know Ian's history and feelings about the Ryder Cup. He just felt like he wanted to get out there.

"He just felt like he wanted to get up and hit a few. He's that kind of guy. He's certainly ready to go."

Omnisport
NEWS
Kuchar, Johnson and Duval named Ryder Cup vice-captains
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Team Europe profile
RELATED STORY
RYDER CUP '18: Facts and figures for the 42nd matches
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
Americans try to end 25-year Ryder Cup drought in Europe
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup, European capsules
RELATED STORY
Relaxed Bjorn proving a good fit as Ryder Cup captain
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Philately and Golf
RELATED STORY
Kaymer tips Europe for Ryder Cup glory
RELATED STORY
RYDER CUP '18: Capsules on the 12 American players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us