Ryder Cup has special place in Pep Guardiola's heart, says Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am

European rookie Tommy Fleetwood detailed Pep Guardiola's passion for the Ryder Cup after revealing he had received a message of support from the Manchester City manager ahead of this week's event.

Fleetwood and the golf-loving Guardiola have struck up a close friendship and played together earlier this year at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am.

Ahead of his Ryder Cup debut, the Englishman has been in contact with Guardiola, but is unsure if footballing commitments will prevent the Catalan from showing up at Le Golf National. City face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Responding to a question about Guardiola, Fleetwood told reporters: "We all have these videos in the [team] room, these motivational videos, and he was one of the guys that sent a message to me.

"I'm not sure he's coming over. I'm sure he's busy at the weekend but he might make it over. But yeah, we always talk quite a lot.

"We're both busy in our respective jobs, but we talk a lot, and he's somebody that's great to know.

"He was at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, and we'll always mention that one of the greatest times he's had in his life is being at that Ryder Cup. It was a very special time.



"It has a special place in his heart, the Ryder Cup, and he's been very supportive through the whole thing. Maybe we'll see him, I don't know."

Fleetwood played alongside Tiger Woods in round one of the Tour Championship this week and was hugely excited to see the 14-time major champion go on to secure a memorable victory - his first in more than five years.

"I think you just literally had to get lost in that moment that was happening," said Fleetwood.

"I was stood on the balcony, I got to watch Rosey [Justin Rose] two-putt and win the FedExCup - couldn't be happier for that man - and then watched Tiger win on his comeback. In the space of that 10 minutes, it was just such a great time in golf, and I really thought it was amazing.



"You're watching something very, very special, [but] that was Sunday. This week's this week. I think it makes no difference to us at all.

"I really did appreciate that moment, but it's gone now. I've got it on video and that will do. I'll watch it again sometime but not this week."