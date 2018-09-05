Ryder Cup pick 'beyond special', says Woods

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 32 // 05 Sep 2018, 03:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Captain's pick Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods described being given the opportunity to play in the Ryder Cup again as "beyond special" after he was named as one of Jim Furyk's captain's picks for the 2018 tournament.

Woods has been blighted by injury in recent years, but has bounced back from multiple back surgeries to rediscover something resembling his best form this year.

Two top-six finishes at majors are an indicator of just how far Woods has come, climbing from 668th in the world rankings at the start of 2018 to 26th.

The 42-year-old will appear in an eighth Ryder Cup in Paris and a first since 2012, having debuted in 1997.

"I haven't been part of the team playing-wise for six years," Woods told a news conference, flanked by fellow wildcard picks Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

"I was vice-captain a couple of years ago and that was incredible to be part of the team, to try to help these young guys in any way I could.

"Whether it was with pairings, spikes, sandwiches or water, whatever they needed I was there.

"This year to have the honour to be able to play again is beyond special."

Woods continued: "At the beginning of the year, one of my goals was to make this team.

"I got the call from Jim and he asked if I would serve as a vice-captain and I said absolutely, anything to help you out. But deep down I wanted to make the team. I really wanted to play on it.

"I hadn't started playing golf really yet, but still it was always a goal at the end of the season to be able to make this team.

"As the year progressed I gained some traction and was somehow able to get some high finishes and lo and behold I'm part of this team.

"It's incredible, it really is to look back at the start of the year and to have accomplished a goal like that to be part of this team, and now to be a player... as I said, it's beyond special."

Furyk was delighted to welcome the 14-time major winner on board in a playing capacity, with David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar confirmed as vice-captains.

"I think we're all excited," said Furyk. "Tiger and I spent time as partners. We spent a lot of time as vice-captains talking strategy, talking pairings.

"It's been great to have his help and get a little feel of one of the best minds in the history of the game on your side helping you out, it's been great to have."