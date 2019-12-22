×
Scott ends title drought with Australian PGA Championship success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019 IST
AdamScott - Cropped
Australian Adam Scott

Adam Scott closed out his first win since 2016 with a two-stroke victory at the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday.

The Australian carded a three-under 69 in the final round at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Queensland.

Scott capped a fine year by ending his title drought, with the victory his first since the WGC-Cadillac Championship in March 2016.

The 2013 Masters champion finished at 13 under, two shots clear of Michael Hendry (69).

Scott moved two shots clear with an eagle at the par-five 15th and he never looked back.

He won the Australian PGA Championship for the second time, adding to his 2013 success.

Cameron Davis (67), Yuan Yechun (70), Min Woo Lee (70), Nick Flanagan (70) and Wade Ormsby (71) were tied for third at 10 under.

Two-time defending champion Cameron Smith fired a final-round 70 to end up tied for 10th at seven under.

